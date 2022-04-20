Austin's 7 biggest upcoming events in 2022

Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.

Here are the top seven events happening in Austin starting this spring:

What: Moontower Comedy and Just For Laughs are collaborating for 12 days of nonstop comedy.

Details: The festival wraps up this weekend, but there's still time to buy tickets.

Check out the event schedule here.

A list of venues can be found here.

Cost: You can purchase a festival badge here.

What: One of the largest and longest-running music, food, arts and crafts festivals in the nation.

The biannual event is presented by the Pecan Street Association.

Details: Spring Pecan Fest will be held on May 7-8, and Fall Pecan Fest will be held on Sept. 17-18. It takes place in the Sixth Street Historic District between Brazos Street and Interstate 35.

Cost: Free to attend.

What: This festival celebrates both culinary and musical arts and features world-famous chefs and musicians.

Details: Hot Luck is May 26-29. The events will unfold at various venues throughout downtown Austin, so check your ticket vendor for details.

Cost: Tickets for each show can be purchased here.

Photo: Pooneh Ghana

What: Celebrate Independence Day with live performances, fireworks, food, drinks and a variety of local arts and crafts vendors.

Details: The event will be held in downtown Austin at Vic Mathias Shores (formally Auditorium Shores) and the Long Center (600 W. Riverside Drive) on Sunday, July 4.

Cost: Free.

What: The largest annual LGBTQ+ event in Central Texas, Austin Pride is made up of a daylong festival followed by a parade.

Details: This year's event will be held on Aug. 13 and will be located at Fiesta Gardens in downtown Austin. The parade will take place in downtown on Congress Avenue and Fourth/Bettie Naylor streets.

Cost: Tickets can be purchased at the gates. The parade is free to attend.

2019 Austin Pride Parade. Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images for GLG

What: ACL is a two-weekend affair featuring more than 130 music acts on eight stages featuring rock, indie, country, folk, electronic and more.

The festival offers food, drinks and sweets from Austin-area establishments.

Details: It'll be located at Zilker Park, 2207 Lou Neff Road, and the dates are Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16.

Cost: Ticket packages can be purchased here.

Shelley FKA DRAM at ACL 2017. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

What: Get your holiday shopping accomplished in style with nearly 200 artists, live music daily, fine-art to explore, local food and two full bars.

Details: The event starts in December at the Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road.

Cost: Check the event website periodically for details when tickets are released.