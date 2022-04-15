Last-minute Austin Passover options

We know the feeling: Passover is fast approaching, and you're scrambling to find matzo at your H-E-B.

What to know: If you don't want to be bothered to whisk up a matzo ball soup, cobble together charoset or grab some horseradish — all traditional components of a Passover meal — you're in luck.

Seders are available from Italian restaurant L'Oca d'Oro, as well as the Chabad Jewish Center in San Marcos.

At L'Oca d'Oro, the first evening will be hosted by Rabbi Neil Blumofe from the Agudas Achim synagogue, and the second by Cantor Sarah Avner from the Beth Israel synagogue. Dinners are available for people of all faiths, per Eater Austin.

Mediterranean eatery Aba also has Passover meal options.

The big picture: Passover celebrates the exodus of Israelites from Egypt and, more generally, liberation from the bonds of slavery.

Of note: For the uninitiated, "seder" is Hebrew for "order" because the Passover meal has a ritual schedule to it.