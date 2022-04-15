Elon Musk's offer raises specter of Twitter move to ATX

Elon Musk's offer to buy Twitter for about $43 billion raised a question in our minds: Could the social media behemoth relocate to Austin?

Flashback: Musk moved Tesla headquarters from California to Austin last year.

Driving the news: Musk's offer, disclosed in federal filings, comes after the billionaire repeatedly criticized Twitter, took a 9.2% stake in the social media company and backed out of joining its board of directors.

Why it matters: Moving Twitter to Austin would not only accelerate the profound changes to our once-sleepy, government-and-university town — see housing crisis — but also fundamentally challenge the Bay Area for Big Tech primacy.

Already, Apple, Meta, Google and Oracle, among others, have heavy footprints here.

Between the lines: Such a move — we imagine Elon flying his sleek, Airwolf-like, electric-powered helicopter from Tesla to the top of a downtown Twitter tower — would make Austin into an Emerald Kingdom, known as the stomping grounds of the world's richest person.

As if there isn't something already a little unreal about Austin.

Reality check: Musk claims his offer is "best and final," which will make it easier for Twitter's board to reject, Axios' Felix Salmon observes.

Twitter shares were trading above the proposed takeover price as recently as October, and it's hard to imagine there's a level of goodwill toward him in the Twitter boardroom that would militate in favor of accepting his offer.

Felix's thought bubble: You're going to hear much more about this bid than you would about a normal proposed M&A transaction, in part because Twitter is where journalists congregate and do a lot of their work, and they really don't want to be working in Musk's private playpen.

The bottom line: "There will be distractions ahead," wrote Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal after Musk decided not to join the Twitter board.