Data: E-scooter rides surged during SXSW

Austinites are jumping on shared e-bikes and e-scooters to zip around town as the weather warms and COVID cases dip.

The big picture: Recent data from the city's shared micromobility map shows that most e-scooter and e-bike trips from Jan. 1 through the end of March were taken downtown.

But they're used all over the city, the map shows, with lines stretching east toward Montopolis and west into West Lake Hills.

By the numbers: In Q1 this year, an average of 8,047 trips were notched daily by e-bikes and e-scooters — for a total of 716,200 trips.

On average, each ride lasted 8.1 minutes and was .85 miles.

The period during SXSW saw the biggest jump in Q1, with rides climbing to a seven-day rolling average of 23,271 on March 19. That's more than double the number of rides from the same time last year.

But, but, but: Rides have yet to bounce back to numbers seen during SXSW in 2019, when shared micromobility rides averaged more than 40,000 trips a day, according to city data.

Of note: Four companies currently have operating permits from the city — Bird, Lime, LINK and Wheels.