Moontower Just For Laughs has returned with a new name and more opportunities to catch some of the best-known comedians right here in Austin.

The big picture: The event, previously called Moontower Comedy Festival, kicks off Wednesday and runs through April 24 across 10 local venues.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who to expect: This years jam-packed lineup includes headliners Sarah Silverman, the "Fly on the Wall" podcast with Dana Carvey and David Spade, and drag queens Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo of the "The Bald and the Beautiful" podcast.

Other notable names:

Janelle James of "Abbott Elementary," which you should absolutely be watching.

Houston native Cat Cohen, who just released a Netflix special, will have multiple shows, including one with her "Seek Treatment" co-host Pat Regan.

Trevor Wallace, known for online videos, will headline two nights at the Paramount.

How to attend: The event offers several badge options.

A satellite badge runs from $99-$124, and pass holders have guaranteed access to see anyone on the satellite show lineup of 100+ comedians. Paramount and Stateside headliner tickets are sold separately, but satellite badge holders receive presale access.

Star badges range from $349 to $1,250 and include a certain number of headliner tickets, premier seats and drink tickets, depending on the level of star badge.

Satellite shows — meaning every Moontower event other than headliners at Stateside and Paramount theaters — have single ticket options.