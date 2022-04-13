Austin robotics firm set to ramp up production on nurse helpers

Next time you end up in a hospital — and we hope it’s not any time soon — you might see a friendly looking robot born in East Austin.

Driving the news: Robotics firm Diligent announced this week it raised more than $30 million in its latest investment round as the company ramps up production of Moxi, its flagship unit.

Why it matters: Moxi performs delivery tasks for frontline health care teams.

Stress and burnout have been persistent problems in health care for a long while, leading to a shortage of nurses and clinical staff. But over the past two years, COVID-19 has driven this phenomenon into crisis.

Sophisticated gofers, the robots can ease those thousands of steps nurses put on their feet and ankles every day. And increasingly, hospitals — like other sectors — are looking to automate work.

What they’re saying: "Fundamentally, the way we see the robots is that they work side by side with people," Diligent Robotics co-founder Vivian Chu told Axios.

"Using the robot to relieve front-line health care workers from point-to-point delivery and retrieval tasks has been successful in our original launch," David Marshall, chief nursing executive at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, said. "Staff members have told me that [it] gives them more time for direct patient care."

Of note: Cedars-Sinai Health Ventures is an investor in Diligent.

Lisa Maxwell, a spokesperson for the Texas Nurses Association, told Axios that "there is great opportunity for technology to offload some of the non-value-added tasks of nursing to enable nurses to do more of what they love — be with patients and utilize their knowledge and skills to ... support their healing."

How it works: The robots are programmed with similar algorithms to self-driving cars, as they move around gurneys and wheelchairs to complete tasks.

There's also a valuable data component: Moxi is hooked into electronic hospital records as it pulls from inventory for patients.

Prashant Rao, a senior robotics electrical engineer at Diligent, working to build a robot. Photo courtesy Diligent Robotics.

The robots are manufactured at the company's facility around the corner from Blue Owl Brewing.

Founded in 2017, the company has more than 70 employees.

Hospitals pay Diligent depending on how much use Moxi gets. Chu declined to disclose those fees.

Of note: The robots are not currently used in Austin.

Zoom out: There's a lot of money to be made in the smart hospital sector. The global market was estimated at $27.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $82.89 billion by 2026, per Research and Markets.