Surprising perks of an Austin library card

Nicole Cobler
Austin Central Library. Photo: Austin Public Library/Flickr

Last week marked National Library Week, a perfect reminder to use your library card or snag one if you haven't had the chance.

Background: Austin residents are eligible for free library cards, while non-resident cards cost $120 annually.

Beyond access to thousands of books, music and movies, we learned of a number of free services for library cardholders:

💻 Technology: Borrow a Chromebook, a tablet or a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to three weeks.

🚲 Recreation: Check out a hiking compass or a bike repair kit.

🔧 Tools: Need a rake? How about a 100-inch extension cord?

  • Get some work done with a set of pliers.
  • Measure the amount of light that falls on your property using a SunCalc.
  • Dry your floors with a carpet fan.

📚 Education: Use your card to learn a new language with Mango Languages.

  • Test prep or become a chess expert with Brainfuse HelpNow, available through the library.

Do some genealogical research while connected to library Wi-Fi using the Ancestry Library Edition, an online source with billions of names in over 6,000 databases.

