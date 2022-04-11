Local job postings spiked in March, per a new report from the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

Why it matters: The new data gives a glimpse into job availability in the Austin metro and the whopping number of open positions in the area.

The big picture: The Austin area has dramatically rebounded from the pandemic, and it's clear that the metro is a top spot for workers to find a job.

February's jobless rate was 3.3%, just slightly higher than when it hit 2.6% in the same month two years ago.

By the numbers: There were roughly 83,200 available job postings during the March reporting period, the chamber found, using data from research group The Conference Board, job market analytics company Burning Glass and Help Wanted OnLine.

The majority of advertised positions were management-related (15%), computer and mathematical jobs (13%) and sales jobs (10%).

Most available job postings — or 41% — required a bachelor's degree, while 27% required a high school diploma.

Amazon, Ascension Health, Dell, Hospital Corporation of America and Advanced Micro Devices were the top five employers for most available job postings from Feb. 14 to March 13, the report found.

Of note: Job postings measured in the report refer to employers actively advertising online, rather than a representation of job openings that are not filled.