Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation seeking artists for major mural
There's a new mural coming to downtown.
The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation is seeking applications for muralists, as well as acrylic, mixed media and abstract artists, to paint a 5-story mural at 301 Congress Avenue.
The big picture: It's the first of many new murals planned throughout the year, part of the alliance's "Writing on the Walls" initiative to bring public art downtown.
- The planned multi-story mural will be on aluminum composite paneling and should be roughly 10 feet wide and 60 feet high.
- Painting is set to begin in early May and take two weeks to complete, and artists will receive a budget between $15,000 to $25,000 for materials, equipment and insurance.
What they're saying: "We're so excited to launch this project as a new cultural and artistic beginning for downtown and to welcome both upcoming and professional artists to a new space where they can showcase their talent," Raasin McIntosh, director of parks and placemaking for the Downtown Austin Alliance, said.
What's next: The application deadline for artists is 5pm on April 15.
