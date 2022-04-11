Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation seeking artists for major mural

There's a new mural coming to downtown.

The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation is seeking applications for muralists, as well as acrylic, mixed media and abstract artists, to paint a 5-story mural at 301 Congress Avenue.

The big picture: It's the first of many new murals planned throughout the year, part of the alliance's "Writing on the Walls" initiative to bring public art downtown.

The planned multi-story mural will be on aluminum composite paneling and should be roughly 10 feet wide and 60 feet high.

Painting is set to begin in early May and take two weeks to complete, and artists will receive a budget between $15,000 to $25,000 for materials, equipment and insurance.

What they're saying: "We're so excited to launch this project as a new cultural and artistic beginning for downtown and to welcome both upcoming and professional artists to a new space where they can showcase their talent," Raasin McIntosh, director of parks and placemaking for the Downtown Austin Alliance, said.

What's next: The application deadline for artists is 5pm on April 15.