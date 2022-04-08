Austin Independent School District may see a sizable number of jobs slashed in the near future.

Driving the news: The school district's chief financial officer is floating 632 job cuts, according to a draft budget document obtained by Axios.

By eliminating 375 full-time central office positions and 257 full-time roles from campuses, the district should save $51.9 million, per the document.

Yes, but: Teachers and other AISD staffers could see pay increases that total $20.8 million — if the school board approves the proposal in June.

Teacher base pay could jump by $1,000 next year and teacher salaries by 2%.

Minimum wage for bus drivers could rise to $21 per hour from $17 per hour.

Flashback: The budget scramble comes as AISD forked over more than $710 million to the state last year as part of the "Robin Hood" program.

Originally intended as an equity measure to send money from wealthy districts to poorer ones, we reported that money is increasingly siphoned away from schools for other state purposes.

AISD's tax rate has actually been in decline in recent years. Still: A reduction in the tax rate does not mean a decrease in your tax bill. Taxes have been going up as property values skyrocket.

What they're saying: "Will campuses and even the community feel some of these reductions?" AISD chief financial officer Eduardo Ramos told the American-Statesman, which was first to report on the budget document. "For the most part, no, but there are some areas that yes, campuses are going to have less services."