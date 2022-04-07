Up to 15,000 guests will flock to the grand opening party of Tesla's gigafactory site Thursday evening, the first chance for select Austinites to catch a glimpse inside the new manufacturing site.

State of play: Travis County commissioners unanimously approved a mass gathering permit for Tesla in March, allowing the automaker to offer tours through parts of the facility and set up two music stages.

Here's what we know about the permit:

Who: The opening party is invite-only.

Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway told county commissioners in March that attendance could be fewer than 15,000 people, but did not disclose what the new number could be.

Tesla has not released a guest list and did not return Axios' request for comment.

When: 4-11:30pm.

What: The party, dubbed "Cyber Rodeo," is expected to take place both in and outside the facility with live music, tours, barbecue and fireworks.

The electric car company's move to use fireworks has been met with some criticism from neighboring residents over noise complaints.

Environmental groups urged commissioners to reject the permit, saying the event lacked real community engagement.

Of note: Del Valle Independent School District will close schools early today in anticipation of heavy traffic and delays in southeastern Travis County.