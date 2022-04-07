2 hours ago - News

Millions of Texan workers don't make a "living wage"

Asher Price
Reproduced from Oxfam America via U.S. Census; Map: Axios Visuals

Nearly 40% of all Texas workers make less than $15 per hour, according to an Oxfam America analysis of census data.

Why it matters: A huge swath of the population is living on less than the "living wage."

Between the lines: In business friendly Texas, measures to raise the state minimum wage went nowhere in the last legislative session.

Details: About 5.7 million Texas workers would benefit from the state increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour, per Oxfam, a nonprofit whose mission is "to advocate for economic justice."

By the numbers: Workers of color are more likely to make less than $15 per hour compared to their white counterparts in Texas.

  • 48% of Black workers and 54% of Latino workers make less than $15 per hour, compared to 26.5% of white workers.
  • 60% of Texas women of color earn less than $15 per hour, compared to the national average of 50%.
  • 49% of women workers make less than $15 per hour in Texas, compared to nearly 42% of men.

Flashback: In January, we drilled down how minimum wage issues are playing out in Austin.

  • Spoiler alert: Even as the cost of living skyrockets, especially in Austin, the floor for wages remains stagnant — causing special pain for people living on the margins and working low-paying jobs.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more