Things to do in Austin this weekend

It's shaping up to be a beautiful weekend.

Here's what we're eyeing for some fun in the sun.

🪁 Catch some rays at Zilker Park from 10am-5pm Sunday for ABC Kite Fest. The annual kite showcase and contest is open to everyone and free to enter.

✍️ Head to Republic Square from 12-1pm Saturday for the inaugural Poetry in the Park event, featuring acclaimed poet Ed Roberson, who will read from his new collection.

🎺 Listen to street and brass bands from around the country all weekend during the Honk!TX festival. Bands will perform for free in public spaces — Jo's Coffee on Friday night, Mueller Lake Park on Saturday and Pan Am Park on Sunday.

🎤 Enjoy an in-store performance from Heartless Bastards at Waterloo Records — their first in two years — to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic record store. Show begins at 5pm Friday.