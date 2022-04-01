Austin elementary school raises money for Afghan refugee kids

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A South Austin elementary school's thrift sale is aimed at collecting goods for an influx of Afghan refugees who have settled in the area, displaced from a homeland 8,000 miles away.

The big picture: Nestled in a greenway by Big Stacy Pool, Travis Heights Elementary School has enrolled more than 56 Afghan children since the start of the school year — a record for the campus.

It's not unusual to see kids wearing traditional Afghan garb as they hang from monkey bars on the school playground.

What they're saying: "All of these children and their families relocated to Austin and are starting completely from scratch," said Anna Roth, a Travis Heights parent and PTA volunteer who helps put together the Thunderbird Thrift sale at the school.

What they're doing: The school is hiring bilingual parents as substitute teachers "to ease the transition of kids, and as a way for new parents to earn income," Roth tells Axios.

Otherwise, she said, it's sometimes up to third and fourth graders to translate.

Pashto signage now appears in the food lines.

Of note: The district's refugee support service team facilitates interpretation for kids in at least 18 languages.

What to donate: You can drop clothes for all ages, housewares, furniture, electronics, books, toys, sports equipment and baby gear. All donations can be brought to the school campus today.

How it works: The thrift sale charges garage sale prices, and disadvantaged students are sent home with coupons so their families can buy what they need.

Zoom out: The school district currently has 947 refugee or asylum students, Eduardo Villa of Austin ISD tells Axios.

Flashback: We wrote about Austin ISD's preparations for Ukrainian refugees.