Where to find the best old fashioned in Austin
We rounded up some of the top spots for a good old fashioned — with Twitter’s help:
- Ah Sing Den for the "Let’s Have a Kiki."
- Higher Ground for the "Greed."
- Seven Grand Whiskey Bar speaks for itself.
- Whisler’s for the "Whisler’s Old Fashioned."
- Drink.Well for their Taylor Swift-inspired take on the old fashioned.
- Half Step serves up the classic.
- Roosevelt Room for the "Buck to the Future."
