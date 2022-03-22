1 hour ago - Real Estate

House hunt: What $300,000 gets you in the Austin area now

Brianna Crane
what $300k gets you in austin real estate right now
Photo courtesy of Alexander Tapp

The median home sale price in Austin is $499,995, according to the latest from the Austin Board of Realtors.

State of play: We wanted to see what you can buy for less than that price tag, so here are three options around $300,000 in three different neighborhoods:

7207 Alegre Pass — $315,000

Neighborhood: Meadows at Bluff Springs.

Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,141 square feet.

  • Features: Light-filled interior, open layout, fenced-in yard, new flooring and paint, one-car garage.
  • Listing agent: Alexander Tapp at Compass RE Texas, LLC.
yellow house in austin texas for sale around $300K
Photo courtesy of Alexander Tapp
yellow house in austin texas for sale around $300K
Photo courtesy of Alexander Tapp
yellow house in austin texas for sale around $300K bed
Photo courtesy of Alexander Tapp
415 White Steppe Wy. — $315,000

Neighborhood: East View (Georgetown).

Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,529 square feet.

  • Features: New construction, two-story townhouse, covered patio, large fenced-in yard, four (!!) bedrooms, community pool and amenities.
  • Listing agent: Jaymes Willoughby at Keller Williams Realty.
new townhouse for sale in austin around $300K
Photo courtesy of Jaymes Willoughby
new townhouse for sale in austin around $300K
Photo courtesy of Jaymes Willoughby
new townhouse for sale in austin around $300K
Photo: Courtesy of Jaymes Willoughby
The Amber Plan — $295,990+

Neighborhood: Millcreek (Kyle).

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,293 square feet.

  • Features: Buildable plan in Millcreek community, covered patio, open kitchen with island, smart features.
  • Listing agent: Carmen Downs at DR Horton.

