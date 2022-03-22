House hunt: What $300,000 gets you in the Austin area now
The median home sale price in Austin is $499,995, according to the latest from the Austin Board of Realtors.
State of play: We wanted to see what you can buy for less than that price tag, so here are three options around $300,000 in three different neighborhoods:
7207 Alegre Pass — $315,000
Neighborhood: Meadows at Bluff Springs.
Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,141 square feet.
- Features: Light-filled interior, open layout, fenced-in yard, new flooring and paint, one-car garage.
- Listing agent: Alexander Tapp at Compass RE Texas, LLC.
415 White Steppe Wy. — $315,000
Neighborhood: East View (Georgetown).
Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,529 square feet.
- Features: New construction, two-story townhouse, covered patio, large fenced-in yard, four (!!) bedrooms, community pool and amenities.
- Listing agent: Jaymes Willoughby at Keller Williams Realty.
The Amber Plan — $295,990+
Neighborhood: Millcreek (Kyle).
Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,293 square feet.
- Features: Buildable plan in Millcreek community, covered patio, open kitchen with island, smart features.
- Listing agent: Carmen Downs at DR Horton.
