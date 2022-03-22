House hunt: What $300,000 gets you in the Austin area now

The median home sale price in Austin is $499,995, according to the latest from the Austin Board of Realtors.

State of play: We wanted to see what you can buy for less than that price tag, so here are three options around $300,000 in three different neighborhoods:

Neighborhood: Meadows at Bluff Springs.

Specs: 2 beds, 2 baths, 1,141 square feet.

Features: Light-filled interior, open layout, fenced-in yard, new flooring and paint, one-car garage.

Listing agent: Alexander Tapp at Compass RE Texas, LLC.

Photo courtesy of Alexander Tapp

Photo courtesy of Alexander Tapp

Photo courtesy of Alexander Tapp

Neighborhood: East View (Georgetown).

Specs: 4 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,529 square feet.

Features: New construction, two-story townhouse, covered patio, large fenced-in yard, four (!!) bedrooms, community pool and amenities.

Listing agent: Jaymes Willoughby at Keller Williams Realty.

Photo courtesy of Jaymes Willoughby

Photo courtesy of Jaymes Willoughby

Photo: Courtesy of Jaymes Willoughby

Neighborhood: Millcreek (Kyle).

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,293 square feet.

Features: Buildable plan in Millcreek community, covered patio, open kitchen with island, smart features.

Listing agent: Carmen Downs at DR Horton.

