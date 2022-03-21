In photos: SXSW's final weekend of performances
SXSW came to a close Sunday after a weekend of big performances.
What happened: Dolly Parton combined country and NFTs at ACL Live in glittery, red fringe.
- Fans poured into the new Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park to catch Norwegian DJ Kygo and singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.
- Don Toliver wrapped up Rolling Loud's big weekend of rap at Stubb's BBQ.
Of note: On Saturday, Ukrainian artist Oleksandra Zaritska performed a special South by Southwest show: "Austin Stands With Ukraine."
- She was the only one of her band members who could make it to SXSW because of Russia's invasion.
- Zaritska closed her set with Bob Dylan’s "Masters of War."
Check out the weekend in photos:
