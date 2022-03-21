In photos: SXSW's final weekend of performances

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

SXSW came to a close Sunday after a weekend of big performances.

What happened: Dolly Parton combined country and NFTs at ACL Live in glittery, red fringe.

Fans poured into the new Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park to catch Norwegian DJ Kygo and singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.

Don Toliver wrapped up Rolling Loud's big weekend of rap at Stubb's BBQ.

Of note: On Saturday, Ukrainian artist Oleksandra Zaritska performed a special South by Southwest show: "Austin Stands With Ukraine."

Check out the weekend in photos:

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Willie Nelson performs live on stage at the Luck Reunion in Luck, Texas. Fine, this is from Thursday, but we had to include. Photo: Jim Bennett/WireImage

Oleksandra Zaritska of KAZKA performs onstage at the "Sounds From Ukraine" SXSW Music Festival Showcase on March 19 at Speakeasy. Photo: Amanda Stronza/Getty Images for SXSW

Young Thug performs onstage at "Samsung Galaxy + Billboard" during SXSW at Waterloo Park on March 17. Photo: Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW

Killumantii performs during the "Rolling Loud" showcase during SXSW at Stubb's Bar-B-Q on March 18. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

AJ Haynes of Seratones performs on the Radio Day Stage at the Austin Convention Center on March 18. Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Annika Bennett performs onstage at Central Presbyterian Church at SXSW on March 18. Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Shawn Mendes onstage at "Samsung Galaxy + Billboard" during 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 19. Photo: Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW

Beck performs at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater during SXSW on March 19. Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Guests hold a Ukrainian flag at the "Sounds From Ukraine" SXSW Music Festival Showcase at Speakeasy on March 19. Photo: Amanda Stronza/Getty Images for SXSW

Sarah Cogan of Tallies performs at Lazurus Brewing on March 19. Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Don Toliver performs onstage at "RapTV Presents: Rolling Loud Music Showcase" during at Stubb's on March 19. Photo by Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW

Salem Ofax performs onstage at the Bushwig Music Festival Showcase at Cheer Up Charlies on March 19. Photo: Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW