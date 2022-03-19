Newcomers guide: What to know about Austin

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Once known as Waterloo, Austin is a college town, a tech town, a music town and, of course, a capital town.

Between the lines: There's no shortage of lovely nooks and neighborhoods, but finding a place that fits your budget is the trick.

Where to buy your first house: Try Wells Branch, Pflugerville or, nearer in, Southeast Austin.

Who you gonna call: Sidewalk falling apart? Garbage wasn’t collected? If you're in Austin and need help with any non-emergencies, call 311.

What to watch: "Slacker," Richard Linklater's 1990 plotless, zeitgeist-capturing film about young Bohemians.

Of note: Cult classic "Office Space" was shot in ATX.

What to read: The "Path to Power," the first volume of Caro's magisterial Lyndon Baines Johnson biography, which tells you everything you need to know about the Hill Country.

Billy Lee Brammer's "The Gay Place," an LBJ-inflected novel about politics set in Austin.

"Waterloo," a satire of slackers and politicos by Karen Olsson.

"Christmas in Austin," the second volume in a fictional family epic by Benjamin Markovits.

Horns up: Our heroes are University of Texas football player Earl Campbell, the late blues musician Stevie Ray Vaughan and the pioneering politician Barbara Jordan, and the incomparable Willie Nelson.