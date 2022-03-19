Newcomers guide: Things to do in Austin
Your first stops in Austin might be obvious, but you can't miss these.
What to do: Take in the skyline from the James D. Pfluger Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge.
- From there, you're an easy walk into downtown, Trader Joe's, a lunch at Moonshine Grill and more.
Get outside:
We can't get enough of this city, but it's very hot for much of the year. Good thing there are dozens of public pools and swimming holes.
- First, take a dip at Barton Springs. Pro tip: The pool reopens at 7pm daily for free night swims.
- Rent a kayak or paddle board and take in the city views from Lady Bird Lake. For fewer crowds, head to the Southern Walnut Creek Trail.
- Go on a walk around the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail.
- Hike Mount Bonnell and watch the sunset. We promise it's not a long trek.
Listen and shake:
- Head to the Saxon Pub or C-Boy's Heart & Soul for great Austin blues.
- Stop by Tamale House East on a Thursday night for salsa.
Act like a local:
- Play 18 holes at Peter Pan Mini Golf. (It's BYOB.) Better yet, head to Butler Pitch and Putt — a 9-hole, par-3 golf course downtown — for beer and biscuits.
- Attend an Austin FC game, and if you're lucky, you might catch a glimpse of Matthew McConaughey.
Buy a burnt-orange Longhorns beanie, so you’re fully prepared when the temps drop below 55. (You’ll get soft, fast, in this town.)
