You'll find no shortage of good food in Austin, but we've rounded up the bites you can't miss when you first arrive.

ATX staples: You're actually not allowed to live in Austin until you stop by P. Terry's for a burger, fries and a milkshake. Other options:

Polvos for a strawberry margarita and steak fajitas.

Hoover's Cooking for a chicken fried steak as big as your face.

Veracruz All Natural to kick your day off with some of the best breakfast tacos in town.

Ramen Tatsu-Ya for the "mi-so-hot" ramen.

Cisco's, an old Austin hangout, where you come for the biscuits and stay for the migas.

Eat like a local: We know you want the best Tex Mex, barbecue spots and more.