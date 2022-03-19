1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Nicole Cobler
Customers stand in line to order at a pizza restaurant in Austin May 2020. Photo: Alex Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

You'll find no shortage of good food in Austin, but we've rounded up the bites you can't miss when you first arrive.

ATX staples: You're actually not allowed to live in Austin until you stop by P. Terry's for a burger, fries and a milkshake. Other options:

  • Polvos for a strawberry margarita and steak fajitas.
  • Hoover's Cooking for a chicken fried steak as big as your face.
  • Veracruz All Natural to kick your day off with some of the best breakfast tacos in town.
  • Ramen Tatsu-Ya for the "mi-so-hot" ramen.
  • Cisco's, an old Austin hangout, where you come for the biscuits and stay for the migas.

Eat like a local: We know you want the best Tex Mex, barbecue spots and more.

