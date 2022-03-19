Newcomers guide: Eat and drink in Austin
You'll find no shortage of good food in Austin, but we've rounded up the bites you can't miss when you first arrive.
ATX staples: You're actually not allowed to live in Austin until you stop by P. Terry's for a burger, fries and a milkshake. Other options:
- Polvos for a strawberry margarita and steak fajitas.
- Hoover's Cooking for a chicken fried steak as big as your face.
- Veracruz All Natural to kick your day off with some of the best breakfast tacos in town.
- Ramen Tatsu-Ya for the "mi-so-hot" ramen.
- Cisco's, an old Austin hangout, where you come for the biscuits and stay for the migas.
Eat like a local: We know you want the best Tex Mex, barbecue spots and more.
- Yes, folks will be standing in line at Franklin's Barbecue (because it's very good), but we also love La Barbecue and Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ.
- Elizabeth Street Café for the Vietnamese coffee and a tasty brunch.
- Better Half Coffee and Cocktails for a burger.
- La Tunita 512 for birria tacos.
