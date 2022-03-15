Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from NASAA; Map: Axios Visuals

Texas ranks 42nd among states in terms of its per capita funding to agencies supporting visual artists, dance troupes and small theaters, per data from National Assembly of State Arts Agencies.

Driving the news: Texas will spend an estimated 39 cents per resident in state art agencies funding for the ongoing fiscal year that ends in June, according to the group.

Of note: The mission of the grant-making Texas Commission on the Arts is to "advance our state economically and culturally by investing in a creative Texas."

Zoom in: The Austin City Council last June ordered that $13 million of federal rescue money be directed to arts and cultural organizations.

Austin's municipal arts funding generally comes from a hotel occupancy tax, which saw a drop in collections during the pandemic.

The bottom line: The fiscal year 2021 budget of $10.2 million for TCA needs to nearly triple to push Texas into the nation's middle spot, according to the group's online research tool.