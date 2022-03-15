Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ground has broken on a 58-story tower set to rise by the corner of West Sixth and Guadalupe streets.

Details: That's right across the street from the old U.S. post office.

The big picture: The 561,000-square-foot tower, known as 321 West, will feature:

Ground floor shopping, as well as 440 parking spots between floors two and 11.

40,000 square feet of office space on floors 12 through 18.

369 apartments spanning the 22th through 54th floors.

A 55th floor "sky lounge" and terrace — to gaze down at tiny Austinites, moving as if in toy cars, far below.

Floors 56-58 are largely mechanical space.

Of note: The building's developers, Tishman Speyer and Ryan Companies US, are promoting its proximity to a planned transit hub that's part Austin's recently approved, $7 billion overhaul of its public transportation system, dubbed Project Connect.