Anatomy of an Austin skyscraper
Ground has broken on a 58-story tower set to rise by the corner of West Sixth and Guadalupe streets.
Details: That's right across the street from the old U.S. post office.
The big picture: The 561,000-square-foot tower, known as 321 West, will feature:
- Ground floor shopping, as well as 440 parking spots between floors two and 11.
- 40,000 square feet of office space on floors 12 through 18.
- 369 apartments spanning the 22th through 54th floors.
- A 55th floor "sky lounge" and terrace — to gaze down at tiny Austinites, moving as if in toy cars, far below.
- Floors 56-58 are largely mechanical space.
Of note: The building's developers, Tishman Speyer and Ryan Companies US, are promoting its proximity to a planned transit hub that's part Austin's recently approved, $7 billion overhaul of its public transportation system, dubbed Project Connect.
