A look at the frightening Texas giant red-headed centipede

Maybe you heard about the invasive species of spider, the size of a child's hand, that's expected to appear along much of the East Coast this spring.

Catch up quick: Large Joro spiders — millions of them — are expected to use their webs like parachutes to travel with the wind, according to a Feb. 17 study from researchers at the University of Georgia.

The big picture: Spider shmider, as we say in Central Texas.

The Joro spiders are actually harmless to people, as their fangs are too small to break human skin.

Of note: They're named for Jorōgumo, a spider-like creature of Japanese folklore that can shapeshift into a woman to seduce its prey.

Now this is a knife: The thing that leaves us with cold sweats is the Texas giant red-headed centipede.

It's a venomous crawler that can grow up to at least 8 inches (!) long.

The head and first two body segments are red, and the other body segments are typically black with traces of green. With its yellow legs, it looks like something radioactive.

Any of its 20-odd legs can deliver venom, excreting poison into fresh cuts with its feet.

The centipede snacks on lizards and can snatch flying insects out of the air — and its sharp, painful bites can lead to swelling, headaches and nausea for humans — partly because you're thinking, "I can't believe that thing just bit me."

You'll want to make sure they're not hiding in that blouse you're about to don.

True story: Asher once spotted a red-headed centipede on a carpet in a house in the Hill Country where his kids had been playing moments earlier.

Threat level: Somebody grab a shovel and crush the living hell out of that thing, please!