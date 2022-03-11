SXSW: weekend panel picks

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Throughout SXSW, we'll bring you a guide with hand-picked events and panels each day.

Of note: We're welcoming several of our fellow Axions to Austin!

Friday : Watch Northwest Arkansas reporter Worth Sparkman at 11:30am for a panel on remote work.

: Watch Northwest Arkansas reporter Worth Sparkman at 11:30am for a panel on remote work. Saturday : Catch Nicole 👋 at 11am at Grit Daily House and media deals reporter Kerry Flynn at 11:30am for a panel on advertising in journalism.

: Catch Nicole 👋 at 11am at Grit Daily House and media deals reporter Kerry Flynn at 11:30am for a panel on advertising in journalism. Sunday: Listen to Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei discuss digital media at 2:30pm, editor in chief Sara Kehaulani Goo on newsroom leadership at 4pm, and Flynn again at 4pm chatting about TikTok and Instagram's creator wars.

Here's what else we're keeping an eye on this weekend:

Friday:

Keynote speaker Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, will speak from 1-2pm at the Austin Convention Center.

Head to Christian-Green Gallery from 10am-5pm for the free SXSW art program exhibit, "Not Only Will I Stare," curated by UT's Simone Browne, which brings together artists whose works grapple with the surveillance of Black life.

Saturday:

Texas Tribune co-founder Evan Smith will interview gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke from 10-11am at the Hilton Austin Downtown.

Human Rights Campaign's Rebecca Marques, Ricardo Martinez of Equality Texas, Transgender Education's Emmett Schelling and Jessica Shortall of Texas Competes will hold a conversation on LGBTQ+ rights and politics from 2:30-3:30pm at the Hilton.

Sunday:

Find the full list of speakers and schedule here.