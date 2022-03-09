Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Rachel Emma knows exactly how you should spend a weekend in Austin.

Details: Emma, who runs the popular blog Rachel Lately, graduated from the University of Texas in 2013 and has lived in the city ever since. You've probably seen her on Instagram or TikTok, where she regularly churns out funny, smart Austin content and manages the popular food account 512Bites.

What they're saying: Axios caught up with Emma to learn about how she uses her phone for work and fun as part of our new Screen Time series:

📱 Device of choice: iPhone 12

👇 First tap of the day: Instagram

✅ Must-follow account for Austinites: @whenwherewhat for all current events in the city.

📽 Most-used app: TikTok

👉 How to keep track of what to do in Austin: "I follow pretty much every Austin music venue, blogger, news source, foodie and 'things to do' accounts on Instagram."

"Anytime I see an event that looks cool, I save it to an 'events' folder or mark it on my calendar in my phone."

🎧 Podcast queue: "Girls Gotta Eat" and "The Mindset Mentor"

🍔 Favorite Austin restaurant (or a recent favorite): "It's more of a combo restaurant/dance bar, but I LOVE Higher Ground located downtown on Congress."

🎶 Top SXSW tip: "Make a separate email account for all your RSVPs and just assume you won't be able to do EVERYTHING."

"Flow with the chaos and go in with low expectations."

🏃‍♀️ How to unplug: "I go on jogs around Town Lake, and I love to play Spikeball at Auditorium Shores or Zilker."