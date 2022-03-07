Tips for a free SXSW experience

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

You don’t need a badge or wristband to experience the fun of South by Southwest.

What to do: Here a quick guide for tracking the best free shows, parties and beyond:

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will be your best friends. Keep tabs on accounts like Unofficial SXSW Guide, SXSW Flyers, ATX Concert, Do512, The Dirty Team and WhenWhereWhat. Some accounts include RSVP lists.

Subscribe to SXSW's free events list, which gives daily updates for events, shows, giveaways and more at no cost.

Head to the SXSW Outdoor Stage at 800 W Riverside Drive. The free, three-day concert series from March 17-19 will include performances by Mt. Joy, Golden Dawn Arkestra and Sammy Hagar and the Circle.

Keep tabs on your favorite bars and music venues, which will often be home to pop-up shows.

Keep your eyes peeled as you wander around town. Sometimes flyers will guide you to the best events.

Our go-to SXSW hack: Hang out at South by San José, which always has a great lineup — and merch! And there’s no charge.

Of note: Even if you’ve paid to get in, you’ll usually need to RSVP for unofficial showcases.