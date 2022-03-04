1 hour ago - News

CDC mask recommendations by Texas county

Asher Price
Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

Austin could soon move down all the way to Stage 2 COVID guidelines, which means, simply, that vaccinated individuals should travel with precautions.

  • And on Monday, in a big moment, Austin public schools will become mask-optional.

What they're saying: "Stage 2 is just around the corner," Austin-Travis County Health Authority Desmar Walkes said this week.

The big picture: The CDC recently revised its recommendation on mask wearing, which now encourages universal masking for less than a third of the U.S. population.

Why it matters: The new metrics are intended to reflect the evolution of the pandemic amid widespread vaccinations and the less-severe Omicron variant.

