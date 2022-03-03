Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

I think I've come up with a culinary breakthrough.

Driving the (home-economics) news: The last few months, I've been experimenting with what I call broccoli tea.

How it works: My kids really like broccoli, which I boil in lightly salted water until tender.

Like any normal person, I had been draining the water … but then thought, naturally: That's a darn waste.

I ladled some into a mug and, at first hesitantly and then in great quaffs, began drinking the subtly green broccoli water.

It's like a beverage version of the very best plate of broccoli you can imagine: salty, toasty, warm, vegetal.

My greatest triumph: My 4-year-old likes the stuff, and on nights when I serve broccoli, she actually asks if she can have some of its residual tea, too.

"This is a good batch," she's been known to say between gulps.

A sign of a truly authentic cup — dancing flecks of florets inside.

Nutritional value: Who the hell knows, but obviously it has to be super good for you, right?