Introducing a new fad to Texas: broccoli tea
I think I've come up with a culinary breakthrough.
Driving the (home-economics) news: The last few months, I've been experimenting with what I call broccoli tea.
How it works: My kids really like broccoli, which I boil in lightly salted water until tender.
- Like any normal person, I had been draining the water … but then thought, naturally: That's a darn waste.
- I ladled some into a mug and, at first hesitantly and then in great quaffs, began drinking the subtly green broccoli water.
- It's like a beverage version of the very best plate of broccoli you can imagine: salty, toasty, warm, vegetal.
My greatest triumph: My 4-year-old likes the stuff, and on nights when I serve broccoli, she actually asks if she can have some of its residual tea, too.
- "This is a good batch," she's been known to say between gulps.
- A sign of a truly authentic cup — dancing flecks of florets inside.
Nutritional value: Who the hell knows, but obviously it has to be super good for you, right?
