Brach's unveils Late Night Taco Truck jelly beans

If you toss a beef taco jelly bean, salsa jelly bean and guac jelly bean in your mouth, is it like you’ve got a whole meal?

Driving the news: Candy maker Brach's has released a new line of Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans.

The flavors, which are "naturally and artificially flavored," include:

Margarita

Churro

Salsa

Guacamole

Beef Taco

Horchata

Of coincidence?: In October, Austin-area-based dietitian and "candy corn science correspondent" Heather Martin suggested on Twitter that Brach's try flavors like horchata, pecan praline, pumpkin empanada, bean and cheese, pico de gallo and carne guisada.

A spokesperson for Brach's told Axios that jelly bean preparation "takes place well in advance of them hitting shelves."

Of note: Jelly beans are not normally part of the nutritional food pyramid.

Yes, but: In an interview, Martin told Axios that she's a "big believer in people eating small amounts of what they consider treats" as part of a wider healthy diet.

What they're saying: The beef taco jelly beans "taste alarmingly beefy, something like stew, if you replaced the carrots with corn syrup," Martin wrote for Today. "I had to stop taking notes for a few minutes to weep openly."

"I certainly hope Brach's will be hearing from Mexico's lawyer," she wrote.

Our thought bubble: Sure, yes, okay to horchata and churro flavors — and maybe even to margarita — but the rest don't belong in a jelly bean. That's just wrong.