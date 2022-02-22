2 hours ago - News

University of Texas senior competing in "Jeopardy!" finals

Asher Price
Jeopardy! contestant Jaskaran Singh
Jeopardy! contestant Jaskaran Singh. Photo: ABC/Casey Durkin

A University of Texas senior will compete tonight in the finals of the "Jeopardy! National College Championship."

Why it matters: At stake is a $250,000 grand prize, plus lifetime bragging rights.

Catch up quick: UT finance and economics major Jaskaran Singh, a 21-year-old from Plano, pocketed $24,000 in his semifinal victory Friday.

You can't make this stuff up: Singh triumphed as the only contestant to correctly guess the Final Jeopardy answer in the "Characters in Banned Books" category.

  • The prompt was: "Introduced in 1928, this character has a disappointing affair with a writer before she begins a more satisfying relationship."
  • Singh answered, "Who is Lady Chatterley?"
  • The book, "Lady Chatterley's Lover" by D. H. Lawrence, was banned in 1928 for obscenity and not published in the U.S. until 1959.
  • Texas right now is at the epicenter of a nationwide banned books debate, and state leaders have threatened to stifle teaching on race at UT..

What they're saying: "I'm a normal guy, but I like to read the news to keep up with what's going on, and I especially like learning about history," Singh said in an interview with UT News. "The videos YouTube recommends for me are pretty nerdy based on my preferences. Just now, I was watching this video on Luigi Cadorna, an Italian World War I general. So there you go."

He took a break from his Russian language homework — he was learning words for transportation — to talk with Axios about his in-game strategy.

  • “When I’m winning, I like to just preserve the lead,” Singh said, “and when I was behind, I bet big.”

Between the lines: Singh is a member of UT's Quiz Bowl Team.

  • Plus: The "Jeopardy!" competition was actually taped in November.

What's next: Singh has received hundreds of requests on LinkedIn — and has a full-time job lined up with Boston Consulting Group after graduation.

  • As a senior, he's taking one computer science class to finish out his minor, Russian as an adjunct to his economics double major, and a bunch of history classes.

How to watch: Tune in Tuesday to KVUE at 7pm.

