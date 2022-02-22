University of Texas senior competing in "Jeopardy!" finals

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A University of Texas senior will compete tonight in the finals of the "Jeopardy! National College Championship."

Why it matters: At stake is a $250,000 grand prize, plus lifetime bragging rights.

Catch up quick: UT finance and economics major Jaskaran Singh, a 21-year-old from Plano, pocketed $24,000 in his semifinal victory Friday.

You can't make this stuff up: Singh triumphed as the only contestant to correctly guess the Final Jeopardy answer in the "Characters in Banned Books" category.

The prompt was: "Introduced in 1928, this character has a disappointing affair with a writer before she begins a more satisfying relationship."

Singh answered, "Who is Lady Chatterley?"

The book, "Lady Chatterley's Lover" by D. H. Lawrence, was banned in 1928 for obscenity and not published in the U.S. until 1959.

Texas right now is at the epicenter of a nationwide banned books debate, and state leaders have threatened to stifle teaching on race at UT..

What they're saying: "I'm a normal guy, but I like to read the news to keep up with what's going on, and I especially like learning about history," Singh said in an interview with UT News. "The videos YouTube recommends for me are pretty nerdy based on my preferences. Just now, I was watching this video on Luigi Cadorna, an Italian World War I general. So there you go."

He took a break from his Russian language homework — he was learning words for transportation — to talk with Axios about his in-game strategy.

“When I’m winning, I like to just preserve the lead,” Singh said, “and when I was behind, I bet big.”

Between the lines: Singh is a member of UT's Quiz Bowl Team.

Plus: The "Jeopardy!" competition was actually taped in November.

What's next: Singh has received hundreds of requests on LinkedIn — and has a full-time job lined up with Boston Consulting Group after graduation.

As a senior, he's taking one computer science class to finish out his minor, Russian as an adjunct to his economics double major, and a bunch of history classes.

How to watch: Tune in Tuesday to KVUE at 7pm.