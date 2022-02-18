Your (long) weekend lineup
We hope y'all get to enjoy a long weekend, too.
We've rounded up some fun things to do around town:
🎭 Watch award-winning actor Marc Pouhé portray Tom in Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie" for Austin Shakespeare's Long Center performance. Tickets available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday performances.
🎥 Catch a screening of Spike Lee's "Crooklyn," a film that looks back on the director's childhood from his sister's perspective. AFS Cinema will host Saturday and Sunday showtimes starting at $10.50.
🎉 Head to the George Washington Carver Museum on Saturday from 11am-3pm for a free community block party for Black History Month.
🩸 Donate blood this weekend for a free box of Girl Scout Cookies while supplies last. Sign up through We Are Blood Texas.
💃 Dance the night away at Hotel Vegas' Cumbia Night on Saturday starting at 10pm.
🛍 Shop at "Shagadelic," a handcrafted and vintage market in the parking lot of Shag Salon.
🏃♀️ Cheer on the Austin Marathon runners Sunday morning starting at 7am.
- Note: If you have travel plans Saturday evening or Sunday morning, make sure you check out the event's road closures.
🍽 Try curated food options from all over Latin America on Sunday for the Sazon Latin Food Festival at Ani's Day and Night.
