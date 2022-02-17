Chamber music makes an Austin comeback
This weekend, an intimate concert series previously derailed by COVID takes a step forward.
Driving the news: The Salon Concerts, first-rate chamber music performances hosted in the cozy environment of private Austin homes, will hold the first shows of 2022 this weekend.
What they're saying: "We are so happy to play again for people right in front of us," Kathryn Mishell, artistic director of the series, tells Axios.
Of note: The concert series welcomed the Miró Quartet for a live performance last November.
Between the lines: The program this weekend — with works by George Gershwin, Maurice Ravel and Beethoven — was originally scheduled for April 2020 — just as everything went kablooey.
- "The most challenging aspect of planning a chamber music concert season like ours is the uncertainty that COVID brings," Mishell said. "In chamber music, there is only one player to a part. … So if one person were to get COVID, rehearsals would be postponed and concerts might have to be postponed as well."
Possibly true story: When Gershwin met Ravel in New York City in 1928, he asked about studying with the French composer.
- Ravel supposedly responded: "Why would you want to be a second-rate Ravel when you can be a first-rate Gershwin?"
The precautions: Concertgoers must provide proof of COVID vaccination, and masks are required during performances.
- The shows — followed by an outdoor, gourmet buffet — are Sunday at 4:30pm and Monday at 7pm at a home off Cuernavaca by Bee Cave Road. An exact address and directions are sent upon reservation.
