A look at Texans' top searches for new jobs

Illustration of Google "G" symbol with spotlight on it but only partially
Isolated from workmates and asking profound questions about ourselves amid a pandemic, Austinites began nosing around for new jobs.

Driving the news: Google recently released "how to become…" search trends in Central Texas and across the country.

  • The query "how to quit your job and get a better one" increased by more than 5,000% over the last year globally.

Between the lines: In Austin, a constant theme was searches geared toward our booming real estate market, as well as professions that allow people to be their own bosses.

By the numbers: The top searches for Austin were:

  1. How to become a notary.
  2. How to become a realtor.
  3. How to become a midwife.
  4. How to become a home inspector.
  5. How to become a phlebotomist.

The big picture: The top "how to become…" searches in the U.S., in order of overall popularity, include:

  1. How to become a real estate agent.
  2. How to become a flight attendant.
  3. How to become a notary.
  4. How to become a therapist.
  5. How to become a pilot.
  6. How to become a firefighter.
  7. How to become a personal trainer.
  8. How to become a psychiatrist.
  9. How to become a physical therapist.
  10. How to become an electrician.
