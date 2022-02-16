A look at Texans' top searches for new jobs
Isolated from workmates and asking profound questions about ourselves amid a pandemic, Austinites began nosing around for new jobs.
Driving the news: Google recently released "how to become…" search trends in Central Texas and across the country.
- The query "how to quit your job and get a better one" increased by more than 5,000% over the last year globally.
Between the lines: In Austin, a constant theme was searches geared toward our booming real estate market, as well as professions that allow people to be their own bosses.
By the numbers: The top searches for Austin were:
- How to become a notary.
- How to become a realtor.
- How to become a midwife.
- How to become a home inspector.
- How to become a phlebotomist.
The big picture: The top "how to become…" searches in the U.S., in order of overall popularity, include:
- How to become a real estate agent.
- How to become a flight attendant.
- How to become a notary.
- How to become a therapist.
- How to become a pilot.
- How to become a firefighter.
- How to become a personal trainer.
- How to become a psychiatrist.
- How to become a physical therapist.
- How to become an electrician.

