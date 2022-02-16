A look at Texans' top searches for new jobs

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Isolated from workmates and asking profound questions about ourselves amid a pandemic, Austinites began nosing around for new jobs.

Driving the news: Google recently released "how to become…" search trends in Central Texas and across the country.

The query "how to quit your job and get a better one" increased by more than 5,000% over the last year globally.

Between the lines: In Austin, a constant theme was searches geared toward our booming real estate market, as well as professions that allow people to be their own bosses.

By the numbers: The top searches for Austin were:

How to become a notary. How to become a realtor. How to become a midwife. How to become a home inspector. How to become a phlebotomist.

The big picture: The top "how to become…" searches in the U.S., in order of overall popularity, include: