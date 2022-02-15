Most local COVID deaths involve chronic conditions
Local health officials have released new data that reveals virtually everyone who died from COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County had chronic health conditions.
The big picture: At least 1,282 people have died from the coronavirus in the last two years, and local health officials found that 95% of those victims had at least one comorbidity.
- More than half had two or more.
- Hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease accounted for many of the underlying conditions associated with local COVID deaths, city data shows.
Why it matters: The figures give us a better understanding of who is most at-risk for severe illness and makes it all the more important to increase vaccinations, health officials say.
- "Much of our community is at high risk for COVID-19 due to comorbidities," said Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. "These patients often experience severe symptoms of the virus, which can mean longer hospital stays and death."
- Residents with medical conditions should get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible, Walkes added.
Of note: People from racial and ethnic minority groups often develop chronic medical conditions at younger ages, leaving them more susceptible to the worst of COVID-19, per the CDC. A number of factors — including discrimination, health care access, occupation and wealth gaps — contribute to those disparities.
- In Austin-Travis County, 49.3% of COVID deaths are among people identified as Hispanic. Black Americans account for 11.6%.
Local vaccine sites have seen a recent drop in demand, according to Cassandra DeLeon, chief administrative officer for disease prevention and health promotion at Austin Public Health.
About 72% of eligible Travis County residents are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
