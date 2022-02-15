Most local COVID deaths involve chronic conditions

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reproduced from Austin Public Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Local health officials have released new data that reveals virtually everyone who died from COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County had chronic health conditions.

The big picture: At least 1,282 people have died from the coronavirus in the last two years, and local health officials found that 95% of those victims had at least one comorbidity.

More than half had two or more.

Hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease accounted for many of the underlying conditions associated with local COVID deaths, city data shows.

Why it matters: The figures give us a better understanding of who is most at-risk for severe illness and makes it all the more important to increase vaccinations, health officials say.

"Much of our community is at high risk for COVID-19 due to comorbidities," said Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. "These patients often experience severe symptoms of the virus, which can mean longer hospital stays and death."

Residents with medical conditions should get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible, Walkes added.

Of note: People from racial and ethnic minority groups often develop chronic medical conditions at younger ages, leaving them more susceptible to the worst of COVID-19, per the CDC. A number of factors — including discrimination, health care access, occupation and wealth gaps — contribute to those disparities.

In Austin-Travis County, 49.3% of COVID deaths are among people identified as Hispanic. Black Americans account for 11.6%.

Local vaccine sites have seen a recent drop in demand, according to Cassandra DeLeon, chief administrative officer for disease prevention and health promotion at Austin Public Health.

About 72% of eligible Travis County residents are fully vaccinated, according to state data.