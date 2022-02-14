Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Reeling from a boil-water debacle that made national headlines, Austin City Council members will meet Tuesday to address last week's drinking water emergency.

Driving the news: The meeting comes amid turmoil at Austin Water, the city's water and wastewater utility.

On Friday, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros resigned after 15 years on the job.

Three employees have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place.

Why it matters: The early February boil requirement was Austin's third since 2018 and caused by an employee error.

Days later, a spokesperson for Austin Water told KUT that the state did not find any contaminants in tests of the water sent over the course of several days.

Between the lines: It’s an election year, and council members, eager to show they’re engaged, have vowed to investigate.

"Austinites deserve a safe, reliable, and resilient water system in which they can have full confidence," Council Member Paige Ellis said in a statement.

Our thought bubble: The decision to issue the boil water notice and the political fallout at the city utility illuminate the pitfalls of precautionary measures when it comes to a resource we all use daily.

What to watch: Tuesday's 9am meeting is one of several scheduled after Mayor Pro-Tem Alison Alter called for an external audit of Austin Water.