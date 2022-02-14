Special Austin City Council meeting set for water issues
Reeling from a boil-water debacle that made national headlines, Austin City Council members will meet Tuesday to address last week's drinking water emergency.
Driving the news: The meeting comes amid turmoil at Austin Water, the city's water and wastewater utility.
- On Friday, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros resigned after 15 years on the job.
- Three employees have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place.
Why it matters: The early February boil requirement was Austin's third since 2018 and caused by an employee error.
- Days later, a spokesperson for Austin Water told KUT that the state did not find any contaminants in tests of the water sent over the course of several days.
Between the lines: It’s an election year, and council members, eager to show they’re engaged, have vowed to investigate.
"Austinites deserve a safe, reliable, and resilient water system in which they can have full confidence," Council Member Paige Ellis said in a statement.
Our thought bubble: The decision to issue the boil water notice and the political fallout at the city utility illuminate the pitfalls of precautionary measures when it comes to a resource we all use daily.
What to watch: Tuesday's 9am meeting is one of several scheduled after Mayor Pro-Tem Alison Alter called for an external audit of Austin Water.
- Thursday at 10am: Regular Meeting of the Austin City Council and consideration of MPT's Audit Resolution.
- Feb. 23 at 1:30pm.: Austin Water Oversight Committee meeting.
