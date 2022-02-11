East Austin's Intero serves up romance

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chef Ian Thurwachter and chocolatier Krystal Craig, a husband-wife duo, opened Intero in 2018, combining their knowledge of savory, sweet and Italian cuisine.

Why it matters: The East Austin Italian restaurant is the perfect date night spot for Valentine's Day weekend, with low lights and contemporary decor.

Take a seat at the bar in custom-designed chairs around a wood-fire grill. Or pop out on the patio, which is warm and intimate, even on a chilly night.

To drink: Don't skip the cocktail menu, chock-full of original — and very boozy — sips.

For the tequila lover : Try the "Back to Your Roots" cocktail, a blend of tequila, mezcal, beet, balsamic and honey. It's unusual and so tasty. Plus, not too sweet.

: Try the "Back to Your Roots" cocktail, a blend of tequila, mezcal, beet, balsamic and honey. It's unusual and so tasty. Plus, not too sweet. For the whiskey fan: The "Gourd Have Mercy" is a taste of fall, with bourbon, butternut, rosemary and ginger.

Intero's bar and wood-fire stove. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

To eat: The dinner menu offers an array of shareable small plates, handmade pastas and wood-fire pizzas, along with meat and fish entrees.

The gulf snapper crudo — made with maitake, yogurt whey, spring onion and dill — is a refreshing appetizer to start and won't fill you up before the main event.

Don't miss the pizza, especially the wagyu beef confit with braised greens, onion agrodolce and gorgonzola.

The smoked pork and beef sausage entree is an easy dish for sharing, with sweet potato, ricotta dumplings and arugula. Obviously smother your dumplings in the sauce at the bottom of the dish.

Treats: Come hungry because you can't skip Intero's dessert menu, all crafted in-house.

The roasted white chocolate affogato includes crunchy bits of pistachio and is drenched in espresso.

The artisan chocolates are beautiful and just as tasty, with a hard exterior and a gooey middle.

Of note: The restaurant will be open through the weekend and on Valentine's Day, despite typically being closed on Mondays.

While they're booked for Valentine's Day, customers can still snag a chocolate and amari pairing box to go.

The $85 boxes are meant for two to enjoy and are available for pickup through Valentine's Day.