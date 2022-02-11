5 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Austin

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine.

Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Get a fancy takeout meal from Aba.

The Valentine's Day take-home special includes lobster bisque, hummus, ahi tuna, Brussels sprouts, beef tenderloin, chocolate cake and a bottle of Prosecco for $124.95.

Best for: Couples that want a cozy night in, made special with an elaborate dinner.

Couples that want a cozy night in, made special with an elaborate dinner. Pre-order here.

2. Rent a retro boat.

Rentals for these Instagram-worthy boats start at $115, and there are still a few spots left for Friday. Boats fit two to four people, so you can make it a double date.

Best for: Couples who love a little glamour.

Couples who love a little glamour. Book here.

3. Do a coffee and dessert tasting at Mozart's Coffee Roasters.

For $95 a person, you get a three-course dessert and coffee tasting to enjoy while listening to a live harp performance.

Best for: Romantics.

Romantics. Reserve a spot here.

4. Play arcade games and sip cheap beer at Recess Arcade Bar.

If dressing up isn't your speed — cheap beer and retro games might do the trick.

Best for: New couples looking for a laidback option.

5. Experience a 17-course omakase at Fierce Whiskers Distillery.

Tare chef Michael Carranza is preparing an intimate 17-course sushi meal with cocktail pairings. Expect an up close look at how the food is prepared.