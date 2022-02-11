5 cool Valentine's Day date ideas in Austin
If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine.
Here are a few ideas to get you started.
1. Get a fancy takeout meal from Aba.
The Valentine's Day take-home special includes lobster bisque, hummus, ahi tuna, Brussels sprouts, beef tenderloin, chocolate cake and a bottle of Prosecco for $124.95.
- Best for: Couples that want a cozy night in, made special with an elaborate dinner.
- Pre-order here.
2. Rent a retro boat.
Rentals for these Instagram-worthy boats start at $115, and there are still a few spots left for Friday. Boats fit two to four people, so you can make it a double date.
- Best for: Couples who love a little glamour.
- Book here.
3. Do a coffee and dessert tasting at Mozart's Coffee Roasters.
For $95 a person, you get a three-course dessert and coffee tasting to enjoy while listening to a live harp performance.
- Best for: Romantics.
- Reserve a spot here.
4. Play arcade games and sip cheap beer at Recess Arcade Bar.
If dressing up isn't your speed — cheap beer and retro games might do the trick.
- Best for: New couples looking for a laidback option.
5. Experience a 17-course omakase at Fierce Whiskers Distillery.
Tare chef Michael Carranza is preparing an intimate 17-course sushi meal with cocktail pairings. Expect an up close look at how the food is prepared.
- Best for: Foodies.
- Book here.
