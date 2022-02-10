2 hours ago - News

That time Super Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow torched the Longhorns

Joe Burrow gets off a pass against the Longhorns.
Joe Burrow, then of the LSU Tigers, throws a pass under pressure by Malcolm Roach of the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 7, 2019 in Austin. Photo: Tim Warner/Getty Images

A Super Bowl quarterback arguably gained his superstar legs beneath the bright stadium lights in Austin.

Driving the news: In his second year in the NFL, Joe Burrow has led the Cincinnati Bengals to the brink of football immortality.

  • His team faces off against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.

Turn back the clock: In September 2019 — his second year as starting quarterback of LSU — Burrow led his No. 6 team into Austin, where the Longhorns were — hold my beer — ranked No. 9 nationally.

  • Burrow was electric, throwing for 471 yards and four touchdowns and converting, late in the game, a critical third-and-17.
  • Beating out Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger, the Tigers prevailed 45-38, and Burrow was suddenly a bona fide Heisman candidate.
  • Of note: LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, now Burrow’s teammate on the Bengals, went for 147 yards on eight catches.

What they said: "Man, he was so fired up,'' then-LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. ''The kid is a baller. He lives for that moment, and I'll tell you what, those were some tough plays.''

The bottom line: From the launch pad of the UT win, Burrow won the Heisman and led LSU to a national championship — and he could lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl win on Sunday.

  • By the way: The Longhorns finished that 2019 season 8-5 and ranked 25th — another notch in a recent string of mediocre records.
