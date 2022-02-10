That time Super Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow torched the Longhorns

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A Super Bowl quarterback arguably gained his superstar legs beneath the bright stadium lights in Austin.

Driving the news: In his second year in the NFL, Joe Burrow has led the Cincinnati Bengals to the brink of football immortality.

His team faces off against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.

Turn back the clock: In September 2019 — his second year as starting quarterback of LSU — Burrow led his No. 6 team into Austin, where the Longhorns were — hold my beer — ranked No. 9 nationally.

Burrow was electric, throwing for 471 yards and four touchdowns and converting, late in the game, a critical third-and-17.

Beating out Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger, the Tigers prevailed 45-38, and Burrow was suddenly a bona fide Heisman candidate.

Of note: LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, now Burrow’s teammate on the Bengals, went for 147 yards on eight catches.

What they said: "Man, he was so fired up,'' then-LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. ''The kid is a baller. He lives for that moment, and I'll tell you what, those were some tough plays.''

The bottom line: From the launch pad of the UT win, Burrow won the Heisman and led LSU to a national championship — and he could lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl win on Sunday.