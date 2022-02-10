That time Super Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow torched the Longhorns
A Super Bowl quarterback arguably gained his superstar legs beneath the bright stadium lights in Austin.
Driving the news: In his second year in the NFL, Joe Burrow has led the Cincinnati Bengals to the brink of football immortality.
- His team faces off against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday in Super Bowl LVI.
Turn back the clock: In September 2019 — his second year as starting quarterback of LSU — Burrow led his No. 6 team into Austin, where the Longhorns were — hold my beer — ranked No. 9 nationally.
- Burrow was electric, throwing for 471 yards and four touchdowns and converting, late in the game, a critical third-and-17.
- Beating out Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger, the Tigers prevailed 45-38, and Burrow was suddenly a bona fide Heisman candidate.
- Of note: LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, now Burrow’s teammate on the Bengals, went for 147 yards on eight catches.
What they said: "Man, he was so fired up,'' then-LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. ''The kid is a baller. He lives for that moment, and I'll tell you what, those were some tough plays.''
The bottom line: From the launch pad of the UT win, Burrow won the Heisman and led LSU to a national championship — and he could lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl win on Sunday.
- By the way: The Longhorns finished that 2019 season 8-5 and ranked 25th — another notch in a recent string of mediocre records.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.