Axios Austin readers' favorite pizza spots

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It turns out Austinites really like pizza.

What you're saying: For National Pizza Day, we asked for your favorite slices around town — and got dozens of responses. There was no consensus, but plenty of strongly held opinions.

George W. insists the "best pizza joint in Texas is 600 Degrees just off the Georgetown Square. Go to order — sausage, mushroom and roasted red pepper."

Kelsey K. holds that "it's not real pizza unless it's wood fired, and Pieous is the best I have found!" She likes the Fat Queen, the Rocket or the Simplicity.

Many of you endorsed the mouth-watering, Detroit-style fare at Via 313 — and Anna J. and Luigi G. each clapped for Via 313's gluten free options.

We also got shout-outs for East Side Pies ("thin crust all the way," wrote John B.) and Home Slice — and Elizabeth B. spoke up for the quattro formaggi with meatballs at Lake Travis Pizza.

David C. called it a tie between the Sweet Heat and Meat'zza Pizza from ZZA Pizza in Bee Cave.

And Andrea P. swears by the Calabrese and the Fresca pies at the excellent Bufalina Due.

On a very serious note: Andrew S. scribbled in with these fighting words: "None. We need better pizza in Austin."

Asher wrote back: "I've got to say, and I mean this in the friendliest way, you're wrong. :)"

There's lots of great pizza in Austin, and I say this as someone who grew up in New York City and went to college in New Haven — two of the great pizza bastions. I have eaten the 'za at Grimaldi's in Brooklyn and chowed down at Sally's. I know whereof I speak.

Asher's two current Austin recommendations: