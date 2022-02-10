Austin businesses gear up for Galentine's Day

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and that means it's time to grab your besties and celebrate friendship on Feb. 13, or Galentine's Day.

Reality check: No, it's not an official holiday. And sure, it was created by Leslie Knope, a fictional character from the popular TV show "Parks and Recreation." And yes, it's cheesy and kind of embarrassing to say "Galentine's Day" aloud.

But, but, but: Isn't it secretly … nice?

Here are ideas for your Galentine's Day:

🛍 Shop at the Hill Country Galleria's Galentine's Day wine walk Thursday from 4-8pm. Guests get maps to guide them through participating shops with sips, sales and specials.

🧇 Eat waffles and jam to the music at Trace Austin's Rihanna-themed drag queen brunch, with showtimes Sunday at noon and 2pm. Brunch, which includes drink specials and an all-you-can-eat waffle bar ($15/person), will extend from 3-10pm.

🥃 Head to Fierce Whiskers on Sunday from 12-4pm for Frida Friday ATX's "All Our Besties" Galentine's market, which aims to amplifies BIPOC, queer and emerging creatives. Look for photo opportunities, a live DJ, a Selena drag performance, speciality cocktails and food truck popups.

🎨 Paint a one-of-a-kind creation at Painting With a Twist's Galentine's Day event on Sunday from 4-6pm.

☕️ Sip tea or enjoy brunch at Georgetown's Rivery Coffeehouse and Desserts on Saturday and Sunday.