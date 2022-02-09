Coco food delivery bots arrive in Austin
Don't be alarmed if you spot a driverless, four-wheeled robot making its way through town.
Driving the news: Los Angeles-based Coco, a remotely piloted delivery service, has officially expanded to Austin, the company announced Tuesday.
- It's Coco's first operation outside LA, and the company has partnered with Austin favorites: Arpeggio Grill, Bamboo Bistro, Clay Pit, DeSano Pizzeria, Tuk Tuk Thai and Aviator Pizza.
- More merchants will be added "over the coming weeks to accommodate the rapid influx of merchant interest," the company said in a press release.
- The local launch includes service for the South Lamar, South Congress, South Austin, Downtown, Northside, North Loop and Domain neighborhoods.
The Austin rollout is expected to include 20 new Coco 1 bots, which look like ice cream carts — minus a charming person pushing them.
- The bots rely on remote operators to monitor the autonomous deliveries.
What they're saying: "When evaluating markets for expansion, Austin stood out to the team as a perfect match," said Coco co-founder Zach Rash. "Austin's entrepreneurial spirit, top notch food scene, and commitment to supporting small businesses makes it an ideal fit for Coco."
What's next: Company officials said they are targeting Dallas, Houston and Miami in the next few months.
