Don't be alarmed if you spot a driverless, four-wheeled robot making its way through town.

Driving the news: Los Angeles-based Coco, a remotely piloted delivery service, has officially expanded to Austin, the company announced Tuesday.

It's Coco's first operation outside LA, and the company has partnered with Austin favorites: Arpeggio Grill, Bamboo Bistro, Clay Pit, DeSano Pizzeria, Tuk Tuk Thai and Aviator Pizza.

More merchants will be added "over the coming weeks to accommodate the rapid influx of merchant interest," the company said in a press release.

The local launch includes service for the South Lamar, South Congress, South Austin, Downtown, Northside, North Loop and Domain neighborhoods.

The Austin rollout is expected to include 20 new Coco 1 bots, which look like ice cream carts — minus a charming person pushing them.

The bots rely on remote operators to monitor the autonomous deliveries.

What they're saying: "When evaluating markets for expansion, Austin stood out to the team as a perfect match," said Coco co-founder Zach Rash. "Austin's entrepreneurial spirit, top notch food scene, and commitment to supporting small businesses makes it an ideal fit for Coco."

What's next: Company officials said they are targeting Dallas, Houston and Miami in the next few months.