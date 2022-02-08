49 mins ago - News

Austin tween detective duo cracks cases

Asher Price
A flyer posted to a telephone pole about private investigators.
A flyer posted to a telephone pole in the Bouldin neighborhood. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Two Austin preteens are determined to find your missing receipt.

Driving the news: Over the weekend we spotted this sign posted to a South Austin telephone pole — "intrepid tween detectives … the investigators who solve your mysteries" — and wanted desperately to know more.

  • Who were these sleuths?
  • What sorts of cases do they solve?
  • Could they find my keys?

Meet Maddie Baehr, 9, and Louisa Haynes, 10 (who will turn 11 in about three weeks) — friends from the private Long-View Micro School on West 24th Street.

  • They go by the names Bouldin Creek Investigators and Tarrytown Investigators.

What they're saying: "We really like solving crimes, any kind of cases, and we decided we want to put that to good use," Baehr, a third grader who lives in Tarrytown, told Axios.

  • "I really like finding stuff when things are lost and going on the hunt for them," she added.
  • "People have problems that need solving that aren't huge deals like murder mysteries that people might not want to go to the police for," Haynes, a fifth grader who lives in Bouldin, told Axios.

Between the lines: The pair has solved one big case so far.

  • Haynes' mother lost her $112 receipt for some H&M clothes she wanted to return.
  • This was at the Domain — it was a blustery day, and the receipt had "blown out of her pocket somehow," Haynes says.
  • A born gumshoe, her daughter retraced their steps — as they say in the trade — and discovered the document.
  • Plus: At school they have determined the identity of two other kids who sent and received "a weird sticky note" found in the library — "let's move on to Plan B," it said, ominously.

By the numbers: As the private detectives build up their client base, they're sticking with a relatively inexpensive business model to attract and retain clients.

  • The rate is $5 — per case.

Of note: To be licensed as a private investigator in Texas, you must be 18 years of age or older with no criminal history.

  • Yes, but: Just try detailing state beverage regulations to all those precocious lemonade stand operators.
  • Also: The duo could add an edgy third business name: Unlicensed Investigators.
