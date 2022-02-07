Bernie Sanders group wades into Austin political races

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A national political group aligned with Sen. Bernie-Sanders is flexing its organizational muscle in hyper-local races in Austin.

Driving the news: Immigration and criminal defense attorney Jose "Chito" Vela III will be sworn in Monday to represent a city council district in North Central Austin.

District 4 includes a small area of Windsor Park to the south, runs between Lamar Boulevard and Dessau Road, and stretches north to Braker Lane.

Between the lines: Our Revolution, the political action organization that spun out of Sanders' 2016 presidential run, put muscle behind the Vela campaign.

What they're saying: "We're a small national organization with a massive list for get-out-the-vote operations," Aaron Chappell, political director for Our Revolution, told Axios.

"We're not a money operation, we're a person operation."

Chappell said races like the Vela won are about "building a bench."

"This is our vision and something Bernie talked about, about getting progressives to run for office, from dog-catcher on up. You can't get to a congressional race and hope candidates just come out of the woodwork," Chappell added.

The texts, emails and social media support from Our Revolution, given the "large membership and a robust network of activists," Vela told Axios, "were a big help" and boosted the campaign's ability to raise money.

By the numbers: Chappell says Our Revolution had conversations with several hundred voters in Vela's district.

Vela received 2,137 votes. None of the other six candidates cracked 500 votes.

Yes, but: Vela's victory in the progressive District 4 was unsurprising — this is the seat previously held by Greg Casar, who announced in November that he would leave the council to run for Congress.

Plus: Our Revolution supported Vela's losing primary bid for a state House race in 2018. The national political outlook for Democrats remains grim, as Republicans look to take the House and Senate.

What's next: Chappell tells Axios that Our Revolution will announce its support on Monday for Susanna Ledesma-Woody's Democratic primary challenge to the Travis County commissioner, Precinct 4 incumbent Margaret Gómez.

The organization previously pledged its support for Bob Libal in his Democratic primary challenge against incumbent Brigid Shea in the Travis County commissioner Precinct 2 primary.

And Our Revolution is supporting Casar's run in the 35th Congressional District — the seat previously held by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, who decided to run in the newly drawn District 37, which is centered on Austin.

Doggett's old seat takes in parts of East Austin and eastern Travis County and stretches down to San Antonio.

Among Casar's challengers is long-time Democratic Texas Rep. Eddie Rodriguez.

Chappell said Our Revolution has 17,000 contacts in the 35th Congressional District, 16,000 in Travis County Precinct 2 and 14,000 in Precinct 4 — all potential voters.