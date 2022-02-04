Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

State officials sought to quell concerns Thursday over the electric grid's ability to power homes through what Gov. Greg Abbott described as a "significant icing event."

Details: As many as 70,000 customers were without power Thursday, which emergency officials attribute to outages from fallen trees and downed power lines.

At 6:10am Friday, there were about 17,000 recorded outages.

The big picture: Abbott said the power grid "is performing very well at this time" in a Thursday morning press conference.

The state has several days' worth of natural gas in storage to meet energy demands, he added.

And the governor touted the grid's power supply, saying it had 10,000 megawatts of power above the projected peak demand. As of 6:10am Friday, the grid had at least 6,600 megawatts in reserve, per ERCOT's dashboard.

Why it matters: The cold has prompted concerns about the stability of the electrical grid, which failed in deadly and costly fashion during a more significant Arctic outbreak last year.

Abbott called the latest freeze the most significant in decades, but National Weather Service meteorologists say it's a typical winter weather event for the area.

"It is what we typically see here in South-Central Texas," NWS meteorologist Andrew Quigley told Axios, adding that last year's deadly winter storm "was a once-in-30-40-years type of event."

Yes, but: This week's freeze will test whether limited changes made by state lawmakers and officials have improved the grid's stability.

Zoom in: Austin Energy reported more than 3,000 customers without power Thursday afternoon, with most located in upper West Campus, where many University of Texas students live.