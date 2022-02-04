Axios Austin readers weigh in on student loan debt

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Readers shared wide-ranging thoughts how on student loan debt and the ongoing repayment pause impact them.

Driving the news: Americans were originally scheduled to begin repaying their student loans this week after a nearly two-year pause and 0% interest rates.

Yes, but: President Biden announced in December that payments wouldn't resume until May 1, extending the 2020 hiatus a fifth time amid the onset of the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: More than half of Texas students in their fourth year of college carry student debt, owing an average of $23,584, per a September report by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

We asked how you were approaching paying down student debt given the prospect of loan forgiveness. Here's some of what you had to say.