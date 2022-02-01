Austin's best Venezuelan cachapas
Hungry after a day of flea-market shopping on North Burnet, Asher popped into the 5000 Burnet Road food truck lot on Saturday afternoon.
- It was that weird time — 4:30pm — when you realize you haven't yet really had lunch and you're not going to be able to hold off until dinner.
Plus: He hadn't fed his kids and felt bad.
Yes, but: Even at that strange hour, there were plenty of options — banh mi, pizza rolls, hot dogs.
Asher opted for a mechada cachapa from Budare's, a heavy-duty sweet cornmeal crepe with a savory filling. This one was absolutely yummy, with mozzarella and pulled beef snuggled up to one another.
- Served with a bright helping of green salsa and a side of grilled plantains, the dish was a scrumptious balance of flavors.
- The only rival cachapa worth mentioning that Asher has enjoyed is the one offered by Four Brothers.
Of note: A budare is the cast iron griddle traditionally used in Venezuela to make cachapas and arepas.
Pro tip: Grab a parchita, a passion fruit juice, with your meal — that's pleasantly sweet and tangy.
Bonus pro tip: There's a modest playground at the food truck lot, which is perfect if your kid — or you — really likes slides.
