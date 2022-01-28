Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Take a seat at a picnic table or gather 'round the campfire at Camp East — a new outdoor space located in the Chestnut neighborhood.

Details: Vendors at 2902 East 12th St. include Dō's Tiny Bread Shed, Filipino-Vietnamese food truck Fil n' Viet, natural wine shop Cork & Screw and tattoo parlor Slow Poke Austin.

Nicole grabbed lunch last weekend at Fil n' Viet.

She recommends:

Try the coconut Vietnamese coffee and a crispy sisig banh mi, made with chargrilled pork, thai chili, maggi seasoning, cilantro, jalapeño, cucumber, pickled veggies, pâté, mayo and European butter on a French baguette.

Other picks: Wild mushroom tofu adobo banh mi, sinigang chicken wings and ube Vietnamese iced coffee.

Fil n' Viet's crispy sisig banh mi and coconut Vietnamese coffee. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

She and her friends also enjoyed wine from Cork & Screw, which offers a wall-to-wall selection of natural wine. They'll uncork your bottle and pass you a glass to sip outside.

Nicole loved Populis' Wabi-Sabi, a California red blend wine that's tangy and easy to drink.

Wait, there's more: Customers began forming a line for Dō's Tiny Bread Shed just before it opened, and the line stretched through Camp East on Saturday afternoon.

The bakery is open for in-person and pre-order pickups.