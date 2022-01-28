Hitting the hardwood with the intriguing Longhorns

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Bounce, bounce, bounce.

The basketball court at the University of Texas' Erwin Center holds Austin's most fascinating sports storylines.

The big picture: The women's team is ranked No. 9 nationally, and the men's squad is finding its footing ahead of a tricky stretch.

Saturday night sees Rick Barnes return to Austin, the coach who worked with the men's team for nearly two decades and now helms the 18th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

Expect warm applause for Barnes, whose UT teams were generally very good — routinely qualifying for the NCAA tournament — but often underperformed in the national spotlight.

How else to describe teams that featured Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge?

Unranked UT has had a couple key recent victories, and the next two weeks against five ranked opponents will test whether head coach Chris Beard and this version of the Longhorns can make a postseason run.

Meanwhile: The women's squad runs a gauntlet of its own, with a game at Oklahoma this weekend and back-to-back match-ups against its nemesis Baylor next weekend.

On Wednesday, the Longhorns held Kansas State to just 48 points — a few days after the Wildcats saw one of their players go for a record-setting 61.

What they're saying: "It brings joy to my heart to see them play like that," Longhorns women's coach Vic Schaefer said. "To see them enjoy it, to see them fired up about it."