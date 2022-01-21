Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Stay warm this winter weekend.

And in these COVID times of ours, double-check that events are a go and peek at public health guidelines before you head out.

🧑🏽‍🎨 Root for your favorite artist at the Buda Art Brawl as painters battle it out over cumbia music on Friday at 7pm at the Inspired Minds Arts Center. Tickets are $10-$25; kids under age 10 get in free.

🎤 Sing along to Dolly Parton hits as Poo Poo Platter and friends celebrate the performer's birthday at the Elysium Friday at 10pm. Tickets start at $10. Happy belated birthday, Dolly!

🏀 Watch the University of the Texas men's basketball team take on Oklahoma State at 1pm Saturday at the Erwin Center. Tickets start at $10.

📚 Pull up a chair for a virtual seminar on how to do Black family history research, starting before Emancipation, at the Carver Genealogy Center at 1pm Saturday.

👟 Tie your laces and run in the 3M Half Marathon downtown. The race, which raises money for the Central Texas Food Bank, begins at 7:30am Sunday. Entry fee starts at $115.