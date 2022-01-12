UT models: COVID hospitalizations could be 2.6 times higher than 2021

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

University of Texas researchers found that the highly transmissible Omicron variant — coupled with the ongoing Delta wave — could lead to record peaks through January if the country does not move quickly to take mitigation measures.

Details: Hospital admissions could be 2.6 times higher than January 2021's hospitalization peak, according to new projections by postdoctoral researcher Anass Bouchnita and the team at the UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium.

Why it matters: Hospitals across the country, including in Austin, have been pushed to the brink with the most recent surge.

Researchers analyzed optimistic and pessimistic scenarios to project the future of Omicron cases, hospitalizations and death.

The big picture: Without mitigation efforts, UT modelers project that COVID cases across the country could be 3.3% higher than in 2021. A milder surge with mitigation efforts could peak on Jan. 13 and reach hospitalization levels that are still 1.2 times higher than in January 2021.

"The bad news is that even the optimistic scenario expects that the hospitalization will exceed the record numbers," Bouchnita said.

Hospitalizations in the U.S. are already nearing 2021's peak.

"I'm not saying it's too late, but the effects or the impacts will be a little bit less than if mitigation were adopted as soon as Omicron arrived," Bouchnita added.

State health officials reported 11,040 COVID patients in Texas hospitals Tuesday.

The Austin area reported that 14.6% of its beds were occupied, meaning that roughly 600 COVID patients are receiving care in the area's 4,124 available beds.

"It shouldn't be underestimated," Bouchnita said.